Low pressure area emerges east of Surigao del Norte

A low pressure area located east of Surigao del Norte may bring floods and landslides to several parts of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Tuesday.

As of 3 pm, the low pressure area was found at 735 east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected over Palawan, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the Davao Region, Pagasa said.

Flash floods and landslides are possible due to moderate and at times heavy rains, it added.

Pagasa said Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, and Bicol Region will experience cloudy skies with rains caused by the northeast monsoon.

Flash floods and landslides are also possible in these areas, the state weather bureau said.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

The rest of the country is expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms. Jaspearl Tan/DMS