30% say quality of life better than 12 months ago: SWS

The national Social Weather Survey of September 29-November 2, the first under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., found 30 percent of adult Filipinos saying their quality of life was better than twelve months before, 29 percent saying it got worse and 41 percent saying it was the same , compared to a year ago.

The resulting net gainers score is zero, classified by SWS as fair(-9 to zero).

The October net gainer score is slightly up from the fair -2 in June and April. However, it is still 18 points below the pre-pandemic level of very high +18 in December 2019.

The survey question on the respondents’ assessment of their change in quality-of-life in the past 12 months has been fielded 146 times since April 1983.

The net gainer score was generally negative until 2015 when it rose to positive numbers until the drastic deterioration beginning with the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. It has since trended back upwards but still has not reached the positive range.

The 2-point rise in the national net gainer score between June and October was due to increases of 4 points in the Visayas and 3 points in Metro Manila and Balance Luzon, combined with a 4-point decrease in Mindanao.

Compared to June, Net Gainers stayed mediocre in the Visayas, although up by 4 points from -17 to -13.

It stayed high in Metro Manila, up by 3 points from +6 to +9.

It also stayed high in Balance Luzon, up by 3 points from +5 to +8.

However, it fell from fair to mediocre in Mindanao, down by 4 points from -7 to -11. SWS