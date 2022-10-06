Southwest monsoon ends, says Pagasa

The state weather bureau formally announced the end of the southwest monsoon on Wednesday.

Recent analyses of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) showed that "a significant weakening of the Southwest Monsoon has been observed over the last few days."

It also noted that, "the strengthening of the high-pressure area over the Asian continent has led to the gradual changing of the season."

"With these developments, the Southwest Monsoon season or known locally as “Habagat” is now officially over. The season in the Philippines is in the process of transition and will be expecting the gradual start of the Northeast Monsoon (NE) season in the coming days with a shift in the direction of the winds," it said.

However, Pagasa warned the public of possible flooding and landslides due to the effect of La Nina.

"With the ongoing La Nina, there is an increased likelihood of above-normal rainfall conditions that could trigger floods, flash floods and rain-induced landslides over vulnerable areas," it added.

"Therefore, all concerned government agencies and the public are advised to take precautionary measures to mitigate the potential impacts of these events," it added. Robina Asido/DMS