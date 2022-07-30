Japan to provide emergency relief goods to quake victims in Northern Philippines

Today upon the request of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (generators, portable jerry cans, tents, sleeping pads, and plastic sheets) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to the Philippines in response to the damages caused by the earthquake in the northern Philippines.

In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and the Republic of the Philippines, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to the Philippines to support people affected by the earthquake.

Japan will continue to carry out assistance towards the earliest possible reconstruction of the affected area while taking into account the needs of the Philippines.

In Abra, Cordillera Administrative Region, the Philippines, the earthquake with magnitude 7.0 occurred at 8:43 am on July 27. According to the Government of the Philippines, six people died, four were missing and approximately 136 people injured as of July 29. Japan Information and Cultural Center