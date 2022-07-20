BOP posts $1.6 billion deficit in June; end-June GIR settles at $100.9 billion

The overall balance of payments (BOP) position posted a deficit of $1.6 billion in June, higher than the $312 million BOP deficit recorded in the same month last year. The BOP deficit in June reflected outflows arising mainly from the National Government’s payments of its foreign currency debt obligations.

The BOP deficit in June brought the cumulative BOP level for January-June to $3.1 billion deficit, higher than the $1.9 billion deficit recorded in the same period a year ago. Based on preliminary data, this cumulative BOP deficit reflected the widening trade in goods deficit.

The gross international reserves level declined to $100.9 billion as of end-June from $103.6 billion as of end-May. Nonetheless, the latest GIR level represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer equivalent to 8.4 months’ worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.

Moreover, it is also about 7.1 times the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity and 4.5 times based on residual maturity. BSP