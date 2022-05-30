Seven missing as fishing vessel, cargo ship collide near Palawan: Coast Guard

Seven fishermen were missing after their boat collided with a cargo vessel off Palawan on Saturday afternoon.

Commodore Armando Balilo, PCG spokesperson, said the collision between JOT-18, a Philippine fishing vessel and MV Happy Hiro, a cargo ship sailing under the flag of Marshall Islands, occurred at 14 nautical miles northeast of Maracanao Island, Agutaya, Palawan around 5:40pm.

The PCG said fishing boat BAL 5 transiting the area rescued 13 out of 20 crew members of FB JOT-18 while seven embers remain missing.

The 13 rescued fishermen were transferred to MV Happy Hiro which ferried them to the vicinity of waters off Lipata, Culasi, Antique to seek further assistance.

Upon clearance from the Bureau of Quarantine, PCG’s BRP Panglao transported the rescued fishermen to the shoreline.

McKinley Amante, medical officer of MV Happy Hiro, said 12 of the 13 rescued fishermen obtained scratches while one sustained a minor wound on his head.

The rescued fishermen, who are in stable condition, were identified as Donde Petiero, 38, from Estancia, Iloilo; Roderico Mata, 31, Randy Mata, 36, Renie Espinosa, 38, Mario Quezon, 24, Sammuel Ducay, 40, Rendil Dela Peña, 42, Martin E. Flores Jr., 58, Jupiter Jbañiez, 38, Andring Pasicaran, 43, Jonel Mata, 30, Joemar Pahid, 32, and Arjay Barsaga, 26.

According to the PCG, majority of fishermen of JOT-18 are residents of Bantayan Island, Cebu except for onewho is residing in Estancia, Iloilo.

As of Sunday, the PCG’s BRP Suluan, PCG Station Cuyo, and PCG Sub-Station Agutay in Iloilo are searching for the seven missing fishermen. Robina Asido/DMS