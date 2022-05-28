Metro Manila, at least 70 areas under Alert Level I starting June 1 to 15

Metro Manila and at least 70 areas in the country will remain under Alert Level 1 starting June 1 to 15, the Inter-Agency Task Force said Friday.

Under the issuance, the National Capital Region (NCR) and the following provinces, highly urbanized cities (HUCs) and independent component cities (ICCs) in Luzon will be placed under Alert Level 1: Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Baguio City; Region I: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Dagupan City; Region II: Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and City of Santiago; Region III: Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Angeles City, and Olongapo City; Region IV-A: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Lucena City; Region IV-B: Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Puerto Princesa City; and Region V: Albay, Catanduanes, and Naga City.

For the Visayas: Region VI: Aklan, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, Bacolod City, and Iloilo City; Region VII: Siquijor, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City; and Region VIII: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Ormoc City, and Tacloban City.

For Mindanao: Region IX: Zamboanga City; Region X: Bukidnon, Camiguin, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City, and Iligan City; Region XI: Davao City; Davao Oriental; and CARAGA: Surigao del Sur and Butuan City.

Of the list, Davao Oriental is the newest area under Alert Level 1.

Also under Alert Level 1 are the following component cities and municipalities: Looc, Occidental Mindoro, Region V: Pamplona, Camarines Sur; and Mandaon, Masbate; Villaba, Leyte; Salug, Zamboanga del Norte; Lapuyan, Zamboanga del Sur; Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; New Bataan, Davao de Oro; San Francisco, Agusan del Sur; Dinagat, Dinagat Islands; and Mainit, Surigao del Sur.

Businesses and public transportation are allowed to operate at full capacity in Alert Level 1.

For areas under higher alert levels, activities have limited capacities to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 in public places.

Under its Resolution 168-A, the IATF also retained the Alert Level 2 in the following: Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet, Ifugao; Region IV-A: Quezon Province; Region IV-B: Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan; and Region V: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Masbate, and Sorsogon.

For the Visayas: Region VI: Antique and Negros Occidental; Region VII: Bohol, Cebu Province, and Negros Oriental; and Region VIII: Leyte, Northern Samar, and Western Samar. For Mindanao: Region IX: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and Zamboanga Sibugay; Region X: Lanao del Norte; Region XI: Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao Occidental; Region XII: General Santos City, North Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, and South Cotabato; CARAGA: Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte; and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Cotabato City, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi. DMS