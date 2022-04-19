Meralco Group powers Mitsubishi's first Dendo Drive Station in Philippines

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) has unveiled its first Dendo Drive Station in the Philippines ? a project made possible through its partnership with Manila Electric Co. (Meralco).

Piloted at the Mitsubishi dealership under Peak Motors Philippines, Inc. (PMPI) in Pasay City, the Dendo Drive Station features a clean energy ecosystem enabled by the services provided by Meralco subsidiaries eSakay, Spectrum, and MServ.

The next generation dealership uses solar panels and vehicle to home (V2H) equipment with bi-directional chargers. The V2H system enables the charging of electric vehicles (EVs) or plug-in hybrid EVs (PHEVs) at home using solar energy, while also supplying electricity from the EV or PHEV to an entire house or in the case of the Dendo Drive Station, the Mitsubishi branch.

Meralco subsidiaries provided the solution for the pilot station. Spectrum’s services involved the installation of a 28-kilowatt peak solar panel and the facility’s inclusion to the net-metering program, while eSakay provided two EV charging pods. Putting them together was MServ, which handled the electrical works and system integration for the Dendo Drive Station.

Mitsubishi’s flagship plug-in hybrid SUV, the Outlander PHEV, which was launched in 2020, is also part of the Dendo Drive Station. When purchased, the Outlander PHEV will come with a conventional charger, allowing it to be charged directly from a home socket.

“We are very happy to have achieved this milestone with our dealer partner PMPI and energy provider Meralco. Mitsubishi Motors has always been dedicated to continuously studying technologies and gaining expertise when it comes to vehicle electrification. The Dendo Drive Station is a manifestation of this, bringing a new kind of value in terms of eco-mobility,” MMPC President and CEO Takeshi Hara said.

“Designed to be part of our commitment to help achieve a sustainable society by 2030 while at the same time impact the communities where Mitsubishi dealerships are located. We hope to get more support in helping instill confidence among Filipinos when it comes PHEVs and more importantly shed some light on environmental sustainability,” he added.

Ferdinand Geluz, Meralco FVP and Chief Commercial Officer said: “The Dendo Drive is a testament to the shared commitment of Mitsubishi and the One Meralco Group to promote a new energy ecosystem where consumers can generate, store, and share energy.” Meralco