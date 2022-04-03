Two alleged Abu Sayyaf killed, nine wounded in Basilan clash

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Two suspected Abu Sayyaf members were killed while nine were wounded in clashes against the military Saturday in Basilan, an official said.

Brig. Gen. Domingo Gobway, Joint Task Force (JTF)-Basilan commander, said in a text message Saturday afternoon “as of this time, there were two killed and five wounded on the side of the enemy.”

“As of this time, there were two killed and five wounded on the side of the enemy,” Gobway added.

The clash broke out around 7:31 a.m., and continued sporadically, in Barangay Sukaten, Sumisip.

Gobway said four of nine wounded are soldiers of the 64th Infantry Battalion while five were followers of the late Abu Sayyaf leader Radzmil Janatul alias Abu Khubayb.

Gobway said the first clash ensued as the followers of Janatul opened fire while troops of the 64 th Infantry Battalion were checking the reported presence of a “group of armed men” in Barangay Sukaten, two kilometers away from the battalion headquarters.

Gobway said three soldiers were wounded in the first clash and another one was injured in the second firefight several minutes later.

Intelligence reports said two from the group of Janatul were killed, according to Gobway. DMS