Over 8 million Filipinos receive PhilID cards nationwide

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) ramps up the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) Step 3 Registration operations with delivery of over eight million Philippine Identification (PhilID) cards to registrants nationwide.

As of March 4, a total of 8,176,454 cards have been distributed to Filipinos who have successfully registered for PhilSys Step 1 and Step 2 as of February 2022.

This already makes up 24.2 percent of the set target for 2022, which is to deliver 33,800,000 PhilIDs.

“We, at PSA, together with the Philippine Postal Corporation (Post Office) and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, are doing our best to accommodate millions of Filipinos who have successfully registered for PhilSys Step 1 and Step 2,” said PSA Assistant Secretary Rosalinda Bautista, deputy national statistician of the PhilSys Registry Office.

The PSA reminds registrants who have received their PhilIDs and the accompanying letter containing their PhilSys Number (PSN) to refrain from posting it on social media to safeguard their personal information.

Meanwhile, those who are awaiting the delivery of their PhilID are encouraged to keep their transaction slip which, along with a valid ID, will be presented to the Philippine Postal Corp. personnel delivering their PhilID card and PSN letter.

The PSA is set to launch a mobile version of the PhilID as a digital alternative to the physical PhilID card to maximize the use of the PhilSys in digital transactions. Philippine Statistics Authority