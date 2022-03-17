Pagasa announces end of northeast monsoon

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Wednesday announced the end of the northeast monsoon and the start of the dry season and warmer conditions.

Vicente Malano, Pagasa administrator, said in a statement that recent data showed the retreat of the high pressure area over Siberia, weakening the associated northeasterly winds and decreasing sea level pressure.

He added that the wind pattern shifted from northeasterlies to easterlies over most parts of the Philippines as a result of advancing high presssure area over the northwestern pacific.

''Day-to-day rainfall distribution across the country will be influenced mostly by easterlies and localized thunderstorms,'' said Malano.

''The public is advised to take precautionary measures to minimize heat stress and optimize the daily use of water for personal and domestic consumption,'' he added. DMS