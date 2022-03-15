Philippines protests alleged China incursion in Sulu Sea

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) summoned China's top diplomat to Manila to protest the Chinese Navy's incursion in the Sulu Sea for days in January and February.

Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian received the note verbale.

In a statement, the DFA, through Acting Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro, lodged the diplomatic protest, saying the passage of China's navy ship in Phillippine waters is illegal.

"From 29 January to 01 February 2022, a PLAN (People's Liberation Army Navy) Electronic Reconnaissance Ship (Dongdiao-class) with bow number 792 entered Philippine waters without permission, reaching the waters of Palawan’s Cuyo Group of Islands and Apo Island in Mindoro," a DFA statement said.

Philippine Navy vessel BRP Antonio Luna challenged PLAN 792, which alleged that it was exercising innocent passage.

The DFA said the Chinese vessel's movements, "did not follow a track that can be considered as continuous and expeditious, lingering in the Sulu Sea for three days. "

It added that PLAN 792 continued its activities in Philippine waters despite being directed by the BRP Antonio Luna to leave.

She also told the Chinese envoy that Chinese vessels must "desist from entering Philippine waters uninvited and without permission." DMS