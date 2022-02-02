Duterte hopes Year of Water Tiger brings ''good fortune and renewed strength''

As the nation celebrates the Chinese New Year, President Rodrigo Duterte expressed his "warmest greetings to the entire Filipino nation and the Chinese community.

"This Year of the Water Tiger is hoped to bring us good fortune and renewed strength as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges that have tested our mettle as a nation. Through our courage, faith and determination, we have become more resilient and capable of building back better," Duterte said in his message on Tuesday.

"It is my fervent prayer that 2022 will be a better year for all of us, in terms of wealth, health, relationships and progress. As we look forward to the blessings of this auspicious occasion, let us continue to demonstrate the ideals of bayanihan and malasakit, especially to those who are most in need," he said.

"Let us all look forward to more opportunities for growth and prosperity in the New Year and become instruments of peace, harmony and generosity to all. Mabuhay and Kiong Hee Huat Tsai!," he added. Robina Asido/DMS