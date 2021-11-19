まにら新聞ウェブ

11月19日のまにら新聞から

Palace denies Dizon joined ''Isko'' campaign team

［ 119 words｜2021.11.19｜英字 ］

The Palace denies allegations that administration's Testing Czar Secretary Vince Dizon joined the campaign team of presidential candidate Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno'' Domagoso.

"There is no truth to the reports circulating that Secretary Vivencio "Vince" Dizon allegedly joined the campaign team of a presidential aspirant," Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said on Thursday.

"Sec. Dizon remains a working member of the Cabinet of the Duterte Administration as Presidential Adviser for COVID-19 response," said Nograles, also Cabinet Secretary.

"Sec. Dizon is focused on the vaccination efforts of the government, and not with any political campaign," he added.

Nograles issued his statement after political campaign strategist Angelito Banayo claimed that Dizon joined Moreno's presidential campaign as deputy campaign manager. Robina Asido/DMS