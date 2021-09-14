Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases reached 20, 745 cases on Monday, resulting in total cases of 2,248, 071. It was slightly lower from 21, 411 on Sunday.

From the total, active cases reached 180, 294 out of which 86 percent are mild, 9.4 percent asymptomatic and 2.62 percent moderate.

There were 163 persons who died from COVID-19, raising total fatalities to 35, 307.

A total of 22, 290 persons recovered from COVID-19, resulting in 2,032, 471.

The positivity rate is at 26.7 percent, down for the third day out of 71, 860 tested.

ICU bed use remained at 78 percent in the National Capital Region and 74 percent in the Philippines.

Hospital bed utilization was at 74 percent for the whole country and 72 percent in the NCR. DMS