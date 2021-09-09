President Rodrigo Duterte warned Filipinos in other countries who will be involved in illegal drugs that he will not interfere as he apologized following the death of the four Chinese nationals in Tuesday's buy-bust operation in Zambales.

"I’m sorry. I’m sorry for the loss of lives. Even if we do not want this, I just hope that the countries from where these guys come from should understand that we have laws to follow," Duterte said during his taped Talk To The People aired Wednesday morning.

"And to Filipinos, I will tell you, if you got involved in illegal drugs outside, I will not interfere ," he added.

Duterte said one of the four Chinese who were killed in the alleged shootout is one of the top importers of illegal drugs.

"We do not want this to happen, but they are armed, like what I told you the big time (drug personalities) are armed. Those who were killed were Gao Manzhu, Hong Jiashe, Eddie Tan, and Youhua Xu. Youhua Xu is one of the biggest shabu importers in the Philippines. He was a member of a transnational drug trafficking organization," he said.

"It's a big syndicate not only in the Philippines. It also operates in Southeast Asia and maybe there is connection to (Sinaloa cartel) in the drug syndicates in Mexico. The government forces seized 500 kilograms of shabu worth P3.4 billion," he added.

Duterte lauded government forces for the anti-illegal drug operation as a follow up operation in Bataan, which also resulted in the recovery of 80 kilos of shabu worth P544 million.

"I would like to extend my highest commendation and my heartfelt gratitude for protecting the country against the destruction of drugs," he said.

"I give you my snappy salute and congratulations. Of course, I will recognize your effort officially. In the successful interdiction, they recovered 80 kilos of shabu worth P544 million," he added. Robina Asido/DMS