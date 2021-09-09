By Robina Asido

President Rodrigo Duterte expressed confidence that the candidates of the Partido Demokratikong Pilipino (PDP) Laban will again win in the 2022 national election.

"Let us not be hindered by those who only seek personal political gain and instead realign ourselves with the party’s objectives. I am confident that with a strong resolve and solidarity we’ll once again claim victory in the upcoming elections and together achieve a genuine and lasting prosperity for our country," Duterte said during the PDP-Laban's National Convention and proclamation of candidates in San Fernando, Pampanga on Wednesday.

"Thank you my dear party mates for gathering here today and for the national convention of PDP-Laban. Your presence is a testament of your undeniable unity as standard bearers of the party. Let me congratulate the party’s official candidates for the 2022 national and local elections. I trust that you will duly prepare for your future responsibilities as elected public officials," he said.

Duterte said"regardless of the election results and even beyond the election period" he expects the candidates uphold party principles.

"I cannot thank you enough for your strong support for the administration’s priorities especially our fight against illegal drugs, terrorism, corruption and poverty. No words can express my gratitude for your continued trust and confidence in my leadership and for nominating me as the party’s official vice presidential candidate in the 2022 elections," he said.

"I am hopeful that this will allow me to continue serving the Filipino people and lead the entire nation towards greater progress," he added.

Duterte said his decision to run for vice president is because of his "sense of love for the country."

"Is it really because I want to see the continuity of my efforts even though I may not be the one giving the direction, maybe I can still help, You know that drugs and terrorism remain the problem, terrorism and NPA is still there. Of course it’s quiet in Sulu now. Until now the NPA it is really one factor that is pulling us down," he said.

"To the newly proclaimed candidates, my fellow party officials and members let us remain united and focus on achieving our mission to improve the quality of life of every Filipino especially as we continue to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic," said Duterte.

Duterte said Senator Christopher Bong Go, who was nominated as the party's presidential candidate, comes from a rich family.

"Bong Go is bright. He can calculate if you ask for a percentage. He is a La Salle graduate. The people from Davao know that he is rich. They own almost half the block, and they own the biggest printing press, the Tesoro in Zamboanga on his mother's side," he said.

However, In a video message, Senator Christopher Bong Go again refused the party's nomination.

"I will reiterate that I am not interested in running for presidency in the coming election. My whole heart and mind is now focused on providing service for the people, I don't intend to compete for the highest position in the country," he said. DMS