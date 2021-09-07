Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reached a new high of 22, 415 cases Monday, with the positivity rate hitting a record 28.8 percent.

Total cases breached the 2.1 million mark with 2, 103, 331. Active cases were 159, 633 out of which 92.1 percent were mild. Asymptomatic cases were 3.3 percent of active cases followed by moderate cases, 2.48 percent.

There were 20, 019 persons who recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1, 909, 361.

ICU bed use was at 76 percent from the Philippines and 73 percent for National Capital Region. Hospital bed utilization was 74 percent for NCR and 72 percent for the Philippines. DMS