COVID-19 cases at 20,000 plus for third straight day

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases came in at the third straight day of 20,000 plus cases on Sunday.

The Department of Health (DOH) said there were 20, 019 cases, putting total cases at 2,080, 984. Active cases were at 157, 438 out of which mild cases account of 92 percent. Asymptomatic cases were 3.4 percent of active cases followed by moderate cases at 2.51 percent.

There were 173 persons who died from COVID-19, resulting in total fatalities of 34, 234.

Recoveries topped new cases for the second day with 20, 089 with the aggregate at 1, 889, 312.

The positivity rate remained at above 27 percent for the third day, with the figure coming in 27.5 percent out of 73, 472 as of Sept 3.

ICU bed use is at 75 percent for the Philippines and the National Capital Region. Hospital bed utilization is at 73 percent for the NCR and 71 percent for the country. DMS