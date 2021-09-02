Amid the continuous increase of COVID-19 cases in the country, government agencies agreed to assist in the implementation of localized lockdown instead of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

This was emphasized by the Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya as the government is set to decide whether to extend the moderate enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and 15 other areas after September 7.

"It (granular lockdown recommendation) is now for the final approval of the IATF but there is consensus among the different government agencies that instead of widespread ECQ, we will use granular lockdown," he said.

Malaya said aside from the local government unit, the national government will provide assistance for residents who will be affected by the two week granular lockdown.

"The national government will ensure that there will be augmentation that will be provided from the national government, in case of the implementation of granular lockdown, the national government through the DSWD will provide assistance on the second week of the lockdown,'' he said.

''During the first week it will be the local government unit, but for the second week it will be DSWD for the provision of food packs for all the areas under lockdown," Malaya said. Robina Asido/DMS