The Department of Health (DOH) reported Monday that coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases hit a new record of 22, 366.

This was third time in two weeks that record COVID-19 cases were set.

There were 222 deaths while the positivity rate surpassed 27.5 percent.

''This is higher than expected. The positivity rate is a major concern,'' said Guido David, OCTA Research Fellow, in his Twitter account.

''Based on current trends, the (case) number in NCR could be 6,000 with a low of 5,100 and a high of 6,700,'' added David.

ICU bed use in the National Capital Region reached 72 percent while it was 74 percent for the whole country.

Ward bed utilization was at 72 percent in the NCR and 70 percent for the Philippines.

Total COVID-19 cases are 1,976, 202 out of which 148, 594 are active. Mild cases account for 95.7 percent of active cases, followed by 1.7 percent asymptomatic and 1.1 percent severe. DMS