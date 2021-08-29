Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said he will leave after he clears himself and the Department of Health (DOH) of Commission on Audit (COA) findings of alleged misuse of P67 billion in COVID-19 response funds.

''I am going to reply to all of that, clear myself of these COA findings and observations and (show) our action plan to the recommendations, and I am leaving. They know that is my position regarding that,'' Duque told dzBB.

''I just want to clear my name and the (COA) findings,'' added Duque.

Duque made the statement Friday at the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee where Senator Christopher ''Bong'' Go suggested that Duque make '' the supreme sacrifice '' at the right time.

''The President is fighting for you and I know you are loyal to him but my advice is to make the supreme sacrifice for the sake of our countrymen,'' said Go at the ''Laging Handa'' virtual forum.

''The President trusts you until the end... You have done so much for Filipinos. We don't want because of issues about you, your output is compromised especially now that we both know lives are at stake,'' said Go, chairman of the Senate health committee.

Duterte has been defending Duque in his weekly ''Talk to the People'' program but he said lately that if Duque offers to quit, he will accept. The President said he will not fire him,

Duque said the current campaign against COVID-19 will not affected as vaccinations are going on. DMS