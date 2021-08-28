The Department of Health (DOH) reported 17,447 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases on Friday, the second highest since the pandemic began.

Total cases are 1,916,461 out of which 142,531 were active cases. Mild cases account for 96.2 percent of active cases followed by 1.1 percent asymptomatic and severe.

There were 113 persons who died from COVID-19, bringing total fatalities to 1,741,089.

A total of 6,771 persons recovered from COVID-18, resulting in 1, 741, 089 total recoveries.

ICU bed utilization was 75 percent for the entire country and the National Capital Region. Ward bed use reached 73 percent in the NCR and 69 percent for the entire Philippines. DMS