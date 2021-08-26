Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Wednesday said he told her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, and Senator Bong Go to stop using her as excuse on whether they will run on the next year's polls or not.

In a statement, Duterte-Carpio said the Go-Duterte tandem was personally confirmed to her by her father.

She admitted her meeting with Duterte is "not a pleasant event".

"I was left with two letters endorse to me by President for consideration- one note explained why I should endorse the Go-Duterte tandem and he other suggested that I take in Senator Go as my vice president," the mayor said.

"I respectfully advised them to stop talking about me and make me the reason for them running or not running," she said.

Duterte-Carpio said he suggested the two to announce publicly their intention to run and present to the people what they can offer to the country.

As to the issue inside her father's party, PDP-Laban, Duterte-Carpio said Senator Koko Pimentel and Ronwald Munsayac should not blame her on the "sad state" of their party.

"It is not my fault that no one among you is a leader worthy of the respect of the majority. Do not blame me for the sitcom that your party has been reduced to," she said.

"I am not a 'last two minutes' person. I think I organize, and I implement accordingly. In the meantime, I refuse to be a political punching bag for a party in complete disarray," she added.

In an earlier TV interview, Cabinet Secretary Karl Nograles said in case that Duterte-Carpio will run, an agreement or alliance between the PDP-Laban and Hugpo ng Pagbabago is needed before Duterte's party can endorsed her.

Last Tuesday night, Duterte accepted the endorsement of PDP-Laban for him to run as the party's vice president but he said he is ready to give way to his daughter once she decides to run.

“Mayor Sara belongs to a different political party. that being the case there has to be some sort of an agreement or alliance between the PDP-Laban and the party of Mayor Sara in that eventuality," he said.

"In the realm of possibilities obviously there’s always that possibility of coming up with an alliance with a political party between PDP and another political party or a number of political parties," he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS