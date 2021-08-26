By Robina Asido

President Rodrigo Duterte announced his plan to run for vice presidency in next year's national election to continue his anti-insurgency, criminality and illegal drugs crusade.

"You really want (me to run), Ok I will run for vice president. Then, I will continue the crusade. I'm worried about the drug insurgency. Number one is insurgency, then criminality, drugs," Duterte said during his recorded Talk to the People aired on Tuesday night.

"I may not have the power to give direction or guidance but I can always express my views in public for whatever it may be worth in the coming days. It’s up to the Pilipinos," he added.

Duterte's acceptance of the endorsement of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) Laban to run as the Party's Vice Presidential candidate for the 2022 national election was initially announced by Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, the party’s executive vice president.

Nograles said Duterte has "agreed to make the sacrifice and heed the clamor of the people, and accepted the endorsement of the PDP Laban Party for him to run as vice president in the 2022 national elections."

Nograles also named the party's initial senatorial slate which includes "House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta; Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio Honasan; Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo; Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade; and Public Works & Highways Secretary Mark Villar." DMS