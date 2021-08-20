President Rodrigo Duterte virtually sent off the six-man Philippine Paralympic team to the Paralympics Games in Tokyo on Thursday.

“My warmest greetings to our Philippine Paralympian Team. I am one with you as you present the best of our country at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo," Duterte said in a video message.

Duterte said the participation of the six athletes shows anything is possible through hard work, determination and solidarity.

“Rest assured that the entire nation is behind you as you compete and show your capabilities to make our country proud," he said.

The 16th Summer Paralympic Games will be held in Tokyo from August 24 to September 5.

The six athletes taking part are Janette Aceveda and Jerrold Mangliwan for Para Athletics, Gary Bejino and Ernie Gawilan for Para swimming, Allain Ganapin for Para taekwondo and Achelle Guion for Para powerlifting.

Mangliwan will be the country’s flag bearer at the Opening ceremony. Ella Dionisio/DMS