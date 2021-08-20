Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana welcomed the arrival of USS Charleston of the US 7th Fleet in Manila.

"The visit of the USS Charleston (LCS 18) of the US 7th Fleet is part of the Philippines' international commitment and goodwill with other nations," Lorenzana said in a statement issued on Thursday.

"In keeping with the said commitment, we have always welcomed foreign ships and aircraft for routine visits and port calls," he added.

The arrival of US warship came weeks after US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s visit and engagement with Philippine defense officials.

Lt. Lauren Chatmas, US Command Destroyer Squadron 7 public affairs officer, said the arrival of USS Charleston on Monday marks the first time a commissioned US Navy warship has visited the Philippines since 2019.

"The visit highlights the strong alliance, military relationship and renewed engagements between the Philippines and the United States," he said.

It can recalled that during Austin's visit in the Philippine Lorenzana announced President Rodrigo Duterte's decision to recall the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States.

Chatmas noted that "the routine port visit is a continuation of the relationship as treaty allies, and furthers the friendship, partnership and alliance between the US and the Philippines."

Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, US 7th Fleet commander said the presence of US Navy ships "at sea and in ports like Manila promote security and stability that drives the peace and prosperity for the benefit of regional countries."

“We appreciate the flexibility to resupply our ships in the Philippines, so that they are ready to support a free and open Indo-Pacific region," he said. Robina Asido/DMS