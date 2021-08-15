Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases rose its second highest of 14, 249 cases since the pandemic began on Saturday.

The previous second highest case was 13, 177 on Friday.

The Department of Health (DOH) added that there were 233 persons who died from COVID-19, bringing total fatalities to 30, 070.

Total cases rose to 1,727, 231 out of which 98, 847 are active. But mild cases account for 95.9 percent of active cases followed by 1.4 percent severe and one percent asymptomatic.

There were 11, 714 persons who recovered to raise total recoveries to 1, 598, 314.

ICU bed use reached 70 percent nationally while it was 71 percent in the National Capital Region.

The positivity rate went up to 24.9 percent. DMS