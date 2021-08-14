By Ella Dionisio

President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to de-escalate the classification of Laguna, Iloilo City and Cagayan de Oro City from enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) starting August 16 until August 31, Malacanang said on Friday.

Also placed under MECQ from August 16 to August 31 are Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Bulacan, Cavite, Lucena City, Rizal, Aklan, Iloilo Province, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, and Cebu City, according to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

"The National Capital Region (NCR) remains under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) until August 20," Roque said.

"Bataan, on the other hand, is under ECQ until August 22," he added.

Meanwhile, areas under GCQ with heightened restrictions from August 16 to August 31 are Ilocos Sur, Cagayan, Quezon, Batangas, Naga City, Antique, Bacolod City, Capiz, Negros Oriental, Cebu, Zamboanga del Sur, Misamis Oriental, Davao City, Davao del Norte, Davao Occidental, Davao de Oro, and Butuan City.

Roque said Tarlac shall be placed under GCQ beginning August 13 until August 31.

Other areas under GCQ from August 16 to August 31 are Baguio City, Santiago City, Quirino, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Puerto Princesa, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Norte, Davao Oriental, Davao del Sur, General Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands and Cotabato City.

All other areas shall be placed under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) classification until the end of the month. DMS