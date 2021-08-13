There is no major damage so far from the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that rocked the province of Davao Oriental on Thursday morning.

There is no major damage," National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Executive Director Ricardo Jalad said on Thursday.

Jalad said the NDRRMC operation center is still waiting for reports from other areas affected by the tremor but he noted that so far only minor cracks in buildings were monitored.

"In other sources, there are reported cracks in other buildings but not that much. We are still waiting for the official report of the local government unit but it looks like there is no major incident like the collapse of a building, because it should be reported to us immediately," he said.

He said there are casualties reported.

Regional Office of Civil Defense official Robert Tolosa said there are minor cracks reported in a building in Barangay Maa, Davao City. It is not known if this was residential or commercial.

Tolosa said as of 7 am, there is no major damage, evacuation and casualty reported in the areas that were able to reach.

"We're still waiting for the reports of our partner agencies. A report from Department of Public Works and Highways as of 8 am (says) all the roads are passable and there is no reported landslide incident," he said. Robina Asido/DMS