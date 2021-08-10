President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday promised all Filipino athletes who represented the country during Tokyo 2020 Olympics that they will receive cash incentives from his office.

Duterte made the promise during the courtesy call of the boxers Nesthy Petecio, Carlos Paalam, Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno.

"Our other Filipino Olympians will receive P200,000 from the Office of the President, all of them. And, the medalists will receive the Order of Lapu-Lapu Medal that is a honor given by the Republic of the Philippines to those who have excelled in something and brought honor to the country," Duterte said.

"I don’t care about winning and that is why they will receive P200,000, all of you, all other Olympians would receive from my office," he said.

He also told Petecio and Paalam that he will give them P5 million for winning the silver medal while P2 million for Marcial who win bronze medal.

He added that all athletes will receive presidential citations.

"It is not an everyday occurrence that we receive such an honor from our citizens of the Republic of the Philippines. You went to Tokyo to fight and I, well, say that you did your best and the Filipino people appreciate it, especially bringing honor to the country. You all won in that," he said.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Senator Bong Go welcomed the boxers at Ninoy Aquino Terminal 2 Monday afternoon.

After the courtesy call, the boxers will undergo quarantine. Ella Dionisio/DMS