Residents in Metro Manila who are considered as non-authorized persons outside of residence (APOR) and outside the region will not be allowed to enter, the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Friday.

"They need to wait until the ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) or MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine) is lifted to GCQ (general community quarantine) or MGCQ (modified general community quarantine)," Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said in a press conference.

Eleazar reiterated that only APOR or those who are allowed to go outside will be allowed to enter NCR.

NCR is placed under ECQ from August 6 to 20 to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 Delta variant in the country. Ella Dionisio/DMS