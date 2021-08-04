Malacañang on Tuesday assured residents affected by the implementation of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila will receive cash aid from the government.

In a Palace briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said P1,000 per individuals or P4,000 per families will be distributed.

“The amount we will use for the 10.7 million residents that will receive aid will be P13.1 billon,” Roque said.

“This will come from the savings of all government agencies as mandated under Executive Order 41 signed by the President (Rodrigo Duterte) last May 12, 2021,” he said.

He said according to the EO, the money will come from unobligated continuing appropriations savings declared by the department, agencies, bureaus and offices from the national government.

“If we still need to give additional financial assistance due to ECQ. We will get it from the windfall that were collected by the Bureau of Treausry,” he said.

Roque said the P2.4 billion excess from the alloted budget will be used as contingency in case of other financial aid needed by the people.

“That is only provision for contingency,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS