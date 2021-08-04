President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night said the Filipino people benefitted on his campaign on illegal drugs.

"Let's say the allegations of human rights is true... Who benefit from it? Me? I benefit from it? My family? Did they benefit from those killings? Who benefitted from it? The people, their children and this country benefitted from it," Duterte said in his weekly 'Talk to the People'.

Duterte said his family's life was put on risk due to his campaign against illegal drugs.

"Who's life is at risk? Me, my family, their lives because those (drug lords) will take revenge. I am not a millionaire that has a squad who can guard me. It became my problem now," he said.

"Truth is, the one who benefitted is the Filipinos," he added.

The war against illegal drugs is one of the main program of the Duterte administration.

During its launch on 2016, more than 6,000 alleged drug suspects were killed.

This drew ttention of the human rights groups, both local and international, claiming more than 25, 000 were killed.

Duterte is facing an investigation by the International Criminal Court for his alleged crimes against humanity due to his bloody war on drugs.

However, Duterte said he will not go to the Netherlands, where the ICC is located, alive.

"If you want to (arrest) me... It's over my dead body. You can only take me to the Netherlands when I'm dead. You will have a carcass. I will not go there alive," he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS