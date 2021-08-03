Damage in agriculture caused by the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon ''Fabian'' continued to increase as it surpassed more than P600 million.

The Department of Agriculture said losses due to the weather system that affected the agricultural areas in Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol region and Western Visayas reached to a total of P698.76 million.

A total of 26,932 farmers with volume of production loss at 14,175 metric tons and 33,971 hectares of agricultural areas were affected because of heavy rains brought by the weather disturbance.

"Affected commodities include rice, corn, high-value crops, livestock and poultry, fisheries, and agri-infrastructures," the DA stated.

"Based on reports of CAR, Regions I, II, III, Calabarzon and Mimaropa, there are no reported damage on road networks and bridges that can affect accessibility and mobility of food supplies to date. Likewise, in collaboration with DPWH (Department of Public Works) and DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government) there is still regular movement of agri-fishery commodities in these regions," it added.

Despite the losses, the DA said there were a total of 2,398 hectares of rice have been harvested or saved prior to the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Fabian in Regions II, III, and Calabarzon with an equivalent production of 12,649 metric tons amounting to P227.94 million. Robina Asido/DMS