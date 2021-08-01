Featherweight Nesthy Petecio ralliied to defeat Irma Testa of Italy through a split decision to enter the finals of the women's boxing tournament at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Petecio will face Sena Irie of Japan for the gold medal.

If she wins, she will be the Philippines' second gold medallist after weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz.

Testa won the first round against Petecio on judges' nod, but Petecio took the second and in the third round hammered Testa to earn the split decision.

This is the first time a Filipino boxer will be fighting for the gold since Mansueto Velasco Jr. in the 1996 Olympics.

Ernest John Obiena cleared 5.75 meters on his last jump to join the 14 qualifiers into the finals of the pole vault.

Flyweight Carlo Paalam entered the round-of-16 after whipping Mohammed Flissi of Algeria. DMS