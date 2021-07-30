United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III is set to call on President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacanang Thursday.

In a statement, the Palace said Austin's visit to the Philippines highlights the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and 70th anniversary of signing of the Philippine-US Mutual Defense Treaty.

Austin is on an official visit to Southeast Asia that includes stops in Singapore, Vietnam, and Manila.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez, and Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs Robert E.A. Borje are expected to attend the courtesy call. Celerina Monte/DMS