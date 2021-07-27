By Celerina Monte

President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he would never deny and the International Criminal Court could record his order to kill those involved in illegal drugs.

Duterte said this in his sixth and last State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City as he wanted an individual who was allegedly involved in smuggling firearms in the country also dead.

"Let us be frank again. I would never deny and the ICC can record it: Those who destroy my country, I will kill you. And those who destroy the young people of our country, I will kill you. I will really kill you becasue I love my country," he said in the nearly three-hour SONA.

Duterte's remark came as the ICC would be investigating his alleged crimes against humanity due to his bloody war on illegal drugs.

Duterte said he just learned recently that "plenty of those who are in the middle class have been released from prison despite the fact that they are charged with trafficking, which is non-bailable."

In the same speech, Duterte prodded retired Philippine National Police chief and now Senator Ronald dela Rosa, who was present during the SONA, to shoot a "colonel" who was allegedly involved in the importation of smuggled firearms in the country.

"I'd like to ask Congress, especially Senator Bato (Dela Rosa), kindly dig on because we have identified the person who imported the AK-47 into this country on the pretext of using it in the security - providing security and guards in all, in business establishment and for those who can afford their home," he said.

"This policeman, I think, is still there. He was a colonel...nothing happened. And many soldiers have been killed because of the smuggled firearms here in the Philippines. So that my orders to you, if you see them walking around, kindly shoot them dead. I would be happy," Duterte said.

He told Dela Rosa that like him, the former police chief is also included in the complaint filed before the ICC.

"So, what is the problem of adding another one? Another idiot Filipino who has caused great damage to our country," he said.

Dela Rosa was Duterte's chief of police when he assumed office in 2016 and ordered his administration's all out war against illegal drugs.

So far, more than 6,000 individuals who were allegedly involved in illegal drugs have been killed in the anti-drug operations of the government. DMS