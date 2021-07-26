Boxer Irish Magno advanced to the round-of-16 after outpointing Christine Ongare of Kenya in the flyweight division of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

She is the second boxer to advance after featherweight Nesthy Petecio defeated Marcelat Sakobi Matshu of Congo on Saturday.

Petecio goes in action Monday against Yu Ting-Lin of Taiwan in a round-of-16 bout. Flyweight Carlo Paalam faces Brendan Irvine of Ireland in a round-of-32 contest.

But all eyes will be on Hidilyn Diaz, silver medallist in the 2016 Rio Olympics as she competes in the women's 55 kilogram division.

Rower Cris Nievarez ended in fifth, two slots away from a semifinal berth, in men's singles sculls. He timed 7:50.74 at the Sea Front Waterway.

He will compete in the semifinal C and D category for classification.

On Saturday, gymnast Carlos Yulo failed to advance to the finals of his specialty, the floor exercise. He settled for the finals of the vault.

Yulo told the Philippine Daily Inquirer that he didn't know what happened in the floor exercise where was world champion in 2019.

Cynthia Carreon, president of the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines, told Cignal TV One Sports that Yulo experienced '' a lot of pressure.'' ''I could see it in his face,'' said Carreon.

Carreon said she is hopeful Yulo can make it to a podium finish in the vault. She said there are two days to get ready.

Taekwondo-jin Kurt Barbosa was also eliminated in the first round on Saturday. DMS