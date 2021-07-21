President Rodrigo Duterte joined on Tuesday the Muslim Filipinos in observing Eid'l Adha or the Feast of the Sacrifice.

In his message, Duterte said the occasion continues to serve as a testament to the unyielding faith of the Muslim community as its narrative remains a "fervent reminder" to the people that, even the difficulties and challenges in life, "our sacrifices have profound value and meaning.

"It is my sincere hope that our Muslim brothers and sisters will find renewed faith and spirituality, especially when called to emulate Ibrahim's devotion to his belief," he said.

Duterte said he stands in solidarity with the Muslim brothers and sisters in pursuing their shared goal of building a society that transcends religious, political and cultural barriers.

July 20 is a regular holiday nationwide to observe Eid'l Adha. Celerina Monte/DMS