President Rodridgo Duterte's war against illegal drugs could be his "true legacy" when he steps down from office next year, Malacanang said on Monday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement amid criticisms by some quarters that Duterte could be remembered for alleged human rights violations due to his bloody war on drugs with the death toll allegedly higher than the killings during the martial law years of dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

"So, rather than a legacy of notoriety, I think it will be a true legacy of the President that he made true his promise that we will win in the war against illegal drugs," he said in a press briefing.

He cited an interview before of an online media to Ana Tabunda of Pulse Asia, an independent polling institution, where the latter reportedly said that war on drugs was a promise fulfilled by Duterte to the Filipino people.

"Because of this, that could be the reason that despite the criticisms hurled against the President, the trust and satisfaction ratings of the President have not gone down," Roque said.

"And the Filipino people, according to Pulse Asia, apparently agrees," he added.

According to authorities, some 6,000 individuals have been killed in the government's operations against illegal drugs since Duterte assumed office in 2016. Celerina Monte/DMS