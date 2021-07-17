President Rodrigo Duterte approved the official opening of the next school year on September 13, 2021, the Department of Education (DepEd) announced on Friday.

"The Department of Education (DepEd) announces that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has approved September 13, 2021 as opening date for School Year 2021-2022, among the options recommended by DepEd Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones," the announcement stated.

"We thank the President for his full support to the delivery of quality basic education for the incoming school year ," DepEd stated.

According to DepEd "the school calendar for school year 2021-2022 will be released soon."

"We hope for our stakeholders’ continued cooperation and support as we prepare for another challenging yet worthwhile endeavor of educating our children amid a global health crisis," it stated. Robina Asido/DMS