Malacanang on Sunday said the implementation of travel restriction on Indonesia is not “too late”.

“We are not late because based on the data on the arriving passengers in Indonesia, we don’t have tourism and we don’t have business visas except for the long-term investor’s visa,” Presidential Harry Roque said.

He said based on the government data, from April to July, only 724 Indonesians arrived in the country.

“All of them underwent quarantine since we imposed the rule on 10 days quarantine and four days quarantine in the local government unit. We are not late since the number of Indonesians arriving is limited,” he added.

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved travel restrictions for all travelers coming from Indonesia or those with travel history to the Southeast Asian country within the last 14 days preceding arrival in the Philippines to prevent the spread of new COVID-19 variants until July 31. Celerina Monte/DMS