President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the travel restrictions for all travelers coming from Indonesia or those with travel history to the Southeast Asian country within the last 14 days preceding arrival in the Philippines to prevent the spread of new COVID-19 variants until July 31, Malacanang said on Wednesday.

"Beginning 12:01am of July 16, 2021 until 11:59 pm of July 31, 2021, such travelers shall be prohibited from entering the Philippines," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

He said the passengers already in transit from Indonesia, and all those who have been to the same within 14 days immediately preceding arrival to the Philippines, who arrive before 12:01am of July 16, may still be allowed to enter the country.

However, they will be required to undergo a full 14 day facility quarantine notwithstanding a negative Reverse Transcription - Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) result, he added.

"This action is undertaken to prevent the further spread and community transmission of COVID-19 variants in the Philippines," Roque said.

The Philippines has imposed similar travel restrictions on India, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, and Oman until July 31. Celerina Monte/DMS