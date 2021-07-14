By Ella Dionisio

President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter, Davao City mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio lead the vice presidential and presidential list based on the latest survey released by Pulse Asia on Tuesday.

Pulse Asia said on their June 7 ? 16 survey, 28 percent of Filipinos will vote for Sara Duterte as president.

"A small majority of Mindanawons (62 percent) would elect Davao City Mayor Duterte if the May 2022 elections coincided with the conduct of the interviews for the present survey," it said.

She is also leading as second choice of voters in case their preferred candidate will not run.

Meanwhile, sharing second place are Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso at 14 percent, former Senator Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. at 13 percent, and Senator Grace Poe at 10 percent.

Occupying third place are Senator Emmanuel Pacquiao at 8 percent, Vice-President Maria Leonor Robredo at six percent and Senator Panfilo Lacson at four percent.

Eight percent of Filipinos are undecided.

As to the vice-presidential race, 18 percent of Filipinos will vote for President Duterte.

However, Pulse Asia said if the election happened during the time of survey, the President will find himself in a tight race with Domagoso as 14 percent of Filipinos will also vote for the mayor.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III (10 percent), former Senator Marcos (10 percent), Pacquiao (9 percent), Taguig City-Pateros Representative Alan Peter Cayetano (8 percent), and Sorsogon Gov. Francis Escudero (7 percent) share second place.

The rest of Filipino adults or six percent are undecided, not inclined to support or refuse to name their vice-presidential bet.

About a third of Mindanawons or 35 percent express support for the possible vice-presidential bid of President Duterte.

Pulse Asia said the leading candidates in Metro Manila are Domagoso (19 percent), former Senator Marcos (14 percent), Senate President Sotto (12 percent), and President Duterte (11 percent).

As to the senatorial race, 64 percent of Filipinos already named their preferred candidates and sharing the top spot are Pacquiao and Domagoso with 54 percent and 53.7 percent, respectively.

The nationwide survey is based on a sample of 2,400 representative adults 18 years old and above. DMS