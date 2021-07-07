The National Task Force Against COVID-19 said on Tuesday local government units should prioritize giving second dose of vaccine against coronavirus disease.

This was after a delay in the shipment of Sinovac vaccines from China and Sputnik V component II vaccines from Russia.

"We have delay in the shipment of Sinovac," said NTF Deputy Chief Implementer Vivencio Dizon in a televised press conference in Clark, Pampanga.

In a separate statement, NTF Chief Implementer and Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said there was also a delay in the arrival of Sputnik V component II vaccines.

Dizon said the next shipment will be on July 18, although Galvez is trying his best to have early deliveries.

"But because there is delay in Sinovac shipment, we asked the LGUs, particularly in NCR (National Capital Region) to prioritize the administration of second doses," Dizon said.

He said the vaccination did not stop, only that the focus should be on the second dose.

Quoting Health Secretary Francisco Duque II, he underscored the importance of completing the two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to get full protection, especially senior citizens and those with comorbidities.

"So, while waiting for the next deliveries of Sinovac, in the meantime, the priority is the second dose," Dizon said.

He said the delay in the delivery of Sinovac vaccines was due to global higher demands not only of the Chinese vaccines but of other brands also.

He said the bulk of the vaccines still goes to rich countries. Celerina Monte/DMS