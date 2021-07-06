Two more soldiers who were passengers of a C-130 plane that crashed in Jolo Airport Sunday died Monday morning, said Armed Forces chief Gen. Cirilito Sobejana.

Sobejana told dzBB Monday afternoon 49 soldiers died even as some of the 47 injured are in critical condition. Three civilians on the ground perished while four were hurt.

''Two died this morning ,'' said Sobejana. ''Some of the injured are in critical condition.''

He said identifying the casualties could take time as some were burned beyond recognition.

Sobejana said most of the soldiers had just finished basic military training and Sulu was going to be their first assignment.

Sobejana said the flight data recorder of the C-130 was recovered Monday morning.

Sobejana ordered all the military camps in the country to fly the Philippine flag at half mast starting Monday.

"Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (CSAFP) approved. Directed all camps to lower the flags to half mast for six days starting today," Capt. Jonathan Zata, AFP public affairs chief said.

"For those camps with the wake of fatalities, we'll continue until the internment," he added.

Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman, warned terrorists that the military will continue its operation against the Abu Sayyaf Group in Southern Philippines.

"We are warning the enemies of the state not to be complacent that even if this setback happens to us we are going to pursue and continue our relentless operations to finish the threat of Abu Sayyaf Group in that particular side of our country,'' said Arevalo.

Amid the grounding of the PAF's C-130 aircraft following the crash, Arevalo assured that the military has enough assets for humanitarian and transport missions.

"We have Navy ships. We have Navy aircraft to help and assist in delivery of these basic goods and services so our people should not worry about their needs, especially at this time that we are very much... In the rollout of our vaccines, we are going to institute measures just like I mentioned. We have reserve and auxiliary training units affiliated with us that could help us," he said.

Arevalo said the investigating team that arrived in Sulu on Monday morning will determine why the aircraft exceeded the runway of Jolo Airport.

"We are determined to find out what really transpired in this tragic incident because according to available information the aircraft followed the specified, regarding the approach speed, the landing spot... it follows all those protocols as per available information," he said.

"What is yet to be determined what caused the aircraft to exceed the runway. This is going to be determined by a select group of tested pilots who will be the one to assist in the conduct of investigation," he added. Robina Asido/DMS