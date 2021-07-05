The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday has recorded nearly 6,000 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases.

Based on its latest Case Bulletin, the DOH said there were 5,966 new cases, bringing the total COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,436,369.

DOH said one laboratory was not able to submit its data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS) last July 2.

DOH said 86 more patients succumbed to COVID-19, increasing the total fatalities to 25,149.

On the other hand, the DOH reported 6,987 patients who have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of survivors to 1,358,512.

The country has recorded 52,708 active COVID-19 cases.

Of the active cases, 91.1 percent were mild, 3.8 percent were asymptomatic, 2.1 percent were severe, 1.5 percent were moderate, and 1.4 percent were critical. Ella Dionisio/DMS