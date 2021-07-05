The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Sunday warned that another phreatic eruption same as last July 1 may occur anytime after the highest level of volcanic sulfur was recorded.

In a statement, Phivolcs said the highest level of volcanic sulfur dioxide or SO2 gas emissions was recorded Sunday at an average of 22,628 tonnes/day.

Phivolcs said it was the highest ever recorded in Taal.

“Since 12:00 am today, a total of 26 strong and very shallow low-frequency volcanic earthquakes associated with magmatic degassing has been recorded beneath the eastern sector of Volcano Island,” it said.

Some of the earthquakes were reportedly accompanied by rumbling and weakly felt by fish cage caretakers off the northeastern shorelines of Volcano Island.

“These observation parameters may indicate that an eruption similar to the July 1 event may occur anytime soon,” Phivolcs warned.

Phivolcs reminded the public that Alert Level 3 prevails over Taal Volcano and that current SO2 parameters indicate ongoing magmatic extrusion at the main crater that may further drive succeeding explosions.

It strongly recommended that residents in Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays of Bilibinwang and Banyaga, Agoncillo and Boso-boso, Gulod and eastern Bugaan East, Laurel, Batangas province to remain in evacuation areas due to the possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami in the event that stronger eruptions subsequently occur.

“The public is reminded that the entire Taal Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), and entry into the island as well as high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel must be prohibited,” it said.

“All activities on Taal Lake should not be allowed at this time. Communities around the Taal Lake shores are advised to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures against possible airborne ash and vog and calmly prepare for possible evacuation should unrest intensify,” the agency added.

Phivolcs told the local government units to conduct health checks on communities affected by vog to assess the severity of SO2 impacts on their constituents and to consider temporary evacuation of severely exposed residents to safer areas.

It said that civil aviation authorities must also advise pilots to avoid flying over Taal Volcano Island as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosions and pyroclastic density currents such as base surges may pose hazards to aircraft.

As of 3:30pm, Batangas police said a total of 3,297 individuals or 923 families were already evacuated in 54 evacuation centers.

Police have already conducted checkpoint operations in control points leading to barangays inside the 7km danger zone.

Patrol is also being conducted to ensure security and enforcement of health protocols in evacuation areas. Ella Dionisio/DMS