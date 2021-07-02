President Rodrigo Duterte lauded on Thursday the inauguration of the Japanese-funded Light Rail Transit Line 2 East Extension project, which he considered as one of the "hallmarks" of his administration's strong commitment to provide a better transportation system for all.

Duterte, who led the inauguration of the project in Antipolo City, Rizal, said the opening of the two additional LRT 2 station - one in Marikina City and another in Antipolo City - will increase the line's daily capacity by 80,000 passengers.

"The usual three-hour travel (time) from Recto (in) Manila to Masinag in Antipolo will now be just 40 minutes. Indeed, this project will improve mobility and ensure transportation connectivity, especially in the busy (eastern) part of Metro Manila," he said in a speech.

Duterte said Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade agreed to his request not charge any fare for the two newly-constructed stations for two weeks.

The LRT-2 East Extension project involves the construction of 4-kilometer extension of the existing LRT-2 System from Santolan, Pasig City to Masinag in Antipolo. Celerina Monte/DMS